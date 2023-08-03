QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, stray shower, high 86

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 66

Friday: Few clouds, iso. PM shower, high 88

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 86

Sunday: Sct’d storms, high 87

Monday: Few t-showers, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

Our fairly nice weather stretch continues, with just a few minor changes. We are starting to feel a bit more sticky out today, and a bit warmer, too. Expect highs in the middle 80s with partly cloudy skies. We’ll be looking at a very stray shower chance later today, but overall, most of us remain totally dry. We do hang on to a bit of an upper level haze due to wildfire smoke, but that should improve gradually.

For Friday, partly cloudy skies, still a bit sticky, with an isolated storm chance later in the day. Another mostly dry day overall. Expect highs in the upper 80s.

The weekend starts fairly nice! Saturday highs will top out in the middle 80s, with partly cloudy skies and fairly comfortable conditions.

Then a few more changes arrive into Sunday. Highs look to top out in the upper 80s, and feeling a bit muggy out. We will be tracking scattered showers and storms, especially later in the day, as our next disturbance makes its way into the region. This will bring us additional shower and storm chances into the start of the next workweek.

-McKenna