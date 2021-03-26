Nice & warm start to the weekend, rain returns with weekend cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, lighter winds, low 44

Saturday: Clearing skies, high 72

Sunday: Morning rain showers, slow pm clearing, breezy, high 60

Monday: Mainly sunny, crisp, high 57

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a mild day once again, with the official high in the middle 60s, but the daytime still reached above normal around 60. Winds have significantly relaxed this evening with winds in the single digits overnight with mixed clouds. Lows will start in the lower to middle 40s early on Saturday.

A south breeze will form on Saturday with a lot of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. Saturday night clouds will increase before midnight with a warm front lifting north, then showers and even a few t-storms possible after midnight. Showers will taper off during the morning on Sunday as the cold front pushes east.

Sunday late we will see clearing, with a breezy day again and highs near 60. Monday will see a chilly start to the day near freezing, and climb back to the upper 50s with lots of sunshine. Expect a few more clouds on Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s. Clouds will increase Tuesday night with rain expected before daybreak on Wednesday.

Wednesday morning a stronger cold front will push into the area with showers and a few rumbles possible. I expect that temps will only climb to the middle 50s with rain showers on Wednesday. Wednesday night a reinforcing shot of colder air will move down into our area.

This will give us sub-freezing temps Thursday morning, and a chilly day with clearing skies and highs only in the middle 40s. Friday will see more sunshine again, but cool temps with highs only in the lower 50s.

-Dave