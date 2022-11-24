QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed clouds, high 58

Tonight: Light sct’d showers, low 45

Friday: AM showers, clearing, high 51

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain late, high 52

Sunday: Sct’d rain showers, high 51

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thanksgiving!

We have got a great holiday forecast on tap, with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s for daytime highs, marking the warmest day of the extended period. We will see a mix of sun and clouds as we head throughout the day, but we will remain dry for most of it. A few changes then arrive this evening and overnight, as showers move in from the west. This will be light, scattered rain, and looks to hold off until after sunset.

That light rain activity continues through Friday morning, lingering the longest in our eastern counties, but tapering off just about everywhere by early afternoon. The morning will be fairly mild temperature-wise, with morning lows in the 40s. Highs on Friday will then top out in the lower 50s under clearing skies.

For Football Friday Nite plans, temperatures will start off in the middle 40s at kickoff, and drop to the mid 30s as the games wrap up. We will be looking at dry conditions with partly cloudy skies through the evening.

Now to that Saturday forecast for the big Buckeyes game as they take on the team up north! Models continue trending later with timing of weekend rain, which is great news for the game. We’ll see cloud cover building in throughout the day, with highs in the lower 50s. By the end of the game, we’ll be looking at mainly cloudy skies, but we are looking dry for the entirety.

Rain then moves in late Saturday and overnight into Sunday. We will be looking at some pretty heavy showers through this timeframe, with the heaviest rain continuing through the Sunday morning hours. Behind that, scattered showers continue through the afternoon, gradually tapering. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 50s.

We kick off the next workweek with dry conditions in place. Highs on Monday drop back to the middle 40s under partly cloudy skies.

-McKenna