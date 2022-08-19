QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, isolated shower, high 85

Tonight: Increasing humidity, low 65

Saturday: PM pop-up storms, high 85

Sunday: Showers & storms, high 80

Monday: PM pop-ups, high 79

Tuesday: Few showers, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!!

We’ve got a really nice end to the workweek on tap, with temperatures right about normal for this time of year, topping out in the middle 80s. We will see mainly sunny skies, and other than an isolated shower or two this afternoon, we will be mostly dry. Humidity will increase slightly throughout the day, feeling a little sticky this evening.

We’ll be more muggy on Saturday, starting off the day dry for the most part, but pop-up showers and thunderstorms arrive by afternoon and continue through the evening. Highs will remain in the middle 80s for Saturday.

Heavier showers and storms arrive for Sunday. We’ll be looking at the wettest day of the extended period for most of Central Ohio on Sunday, with those showers especially picking up during the afternoon and evening. Highs will drop back to the low 80s for Sunday.

As we kick off the next workweek, temperatures drop back to the upper 70s, with a few afternoon pop-ups on Monday. Showers gradually taper as we head toward the middle of the workweek, expecting just a few showers on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s.

Expect clearing conditions on Wednesday, with temperatures warming back up near normal, in the low to middle 80s.

-McKenna