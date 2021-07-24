Nice summer weekend, isolated showers, storm Sunday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Warmer and more humid conditions return through the weekend, with a southwesterly flow behind high pressure, pushing temperatures into the mid- to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers and storms over northern Indiana and Ohio will initially stay north of U.S 30, before sagging slowly south overnight to the I-71 corridor, north of I-70, early in the morning before dissipating. Mainly isolated storms will pop up south of I-70 in east-central and southeast Ohio later in the afternoon in a more humid air mass.

A narrow and broken line of showers and storms will also develop ahead of the cold front across central Ohio Sunday evening and gradually fade overnight, as the front sags south of the Ohio River Monday morning.

The front will wash out early in the week as high pressure aloft builds over the region, resulting in hot and moderately humid weather most of the week, with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs will be near or a little above 90 degrees until the end of the week, when showers and storms develop ahead of a cold front.

Forecast

  • Saturday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 86
  • Tonight: Warm, muggy, late shower/storm. Low 72
  • Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, isolated storms, muggy. High 87
  • Monday: Mostly sunny. High 89 (68)
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 91 (68)
  • Wednesday: Mainly sunny, hot, humid. High 92 (69)
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, sticky, few storms. High 89 (70)
  • Friday: Partly sunny, little cooler. High 86 (66)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

Sign up for severe weather alerts

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Balford Square Shooting Death

Four shot in Short North

Columbus, central Ohio housing boom continues as developers work to build more

Liz McGiffin: Warmer weather ahead of thunderstorms

I-71 closed in downtown Columbus for bridge demolition

Buckeyes Teach, and Learn, at Special Needs Football Camp

More Local News