Nice summer weekend, isolated showers, storm Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Warmer and more humid conditions return through the weekend, with a southwesterly flow behind high pressure, pushing temperatures into the mid- to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers and storms over northern Indiana and Ohio will initially stay north of U.S 30, before sagging slowly south overnight to the I-71 corridor, north of I-70, early in the morning before dissipating. Mainly isolated storms will pop up south of I-70 in east-central and southeast Ohio later in the afternoon in a more humid air mass.

A narrow and broken line of showers and storms will also develop ahead of the cold front across central Ohio Sunday evening and gradually fade overnight, as the front sags south of the Ohio River Monday morning.

The front will wash out early in the week as high pressure aloft builds over the region, resulting in hot and moderately humid weather most of the week, with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs will be near or a little above 90 degrees until the end of the week, when showers and storms develop ahead of a cold front.

Forecast