Nice summer day in Columbus, central Ohio, showers this weekend

A mostly sunny, warm summer afternoon in store for us today, following a couple pleasantly cool days before the weather turns unsettled over the weekend. Temperatures will rebound into the mid- to upper 80s in a southwesterly flow behind high pressure moving east.

A frontal boundary responsible for a corridor of rain and storms in the Midwest will stall off to the northwest the next several days, but plenty of Gulf moisture will be drawn northward into western portions of the Ohio Valley Friday, resulting in increasing cloudiness and rain moving into northwest Ohio later in the day.

Low pressure over Iowa Saturday morning will track into northern Michigan, with a trailing cold front triggering showers and storms, mainly across western Ohio later in the day.

Episodic showers and storms will be with us through early next week, as the boundary moves slowly east while also gradually washing out. Cloud cover will shade afternoon temperature downward into the mid-80s.

Forecast