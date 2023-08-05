High clouds filtered the sunshine on an otherwise pleasant Saturday, with comfortable humidity and temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Clouds will increase tonight with a disturbance moving through Indiana into northwest Ohio, with showers possible late tonight into early Sunday along a warm front.

Sunday will start off cloudy, with scattered showers diminishing. Daytime heating may yield some additional late-day storms, mainly across the northern part of the state, where a warm front will continue to push slowly northward. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s.

The next system, which is stronger, will move through the Great Lakes late Sunday night and Monday, with showers and storms focused ahead of a cold front arriving in the afternoon, then tapering off later in the evening. A few storms could be strong to severe.

Nice weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday, as temperatures cool down to the 70s and low 80s.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 84

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, rumbles. Low 68

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, sticky, few storms. High 83

Monday: Scattered showers, storms. High 82 (69)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cooler, less humid. High 79 (64)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 83 (61)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 82 (66)

Friday: Showers, storms. High 81 (66)