Nice weather to start the workweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 83

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 63

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 86

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, sticky. High 92

Thursday: Muggy, chance for storms. High 90

Friday: Hot & steamy, chance for storms. High 93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s going to be a nice start to the week followed by the return of heat, humidity and thunderstorms.

As yesterday’s front continues to slide off to the east, we’ll be left with a light northerly which will bring in cooler and drier air.

Early this morning with little to no breeze we’ll see patchy areas of fog. So, plan for a little extra travel time and remember to use the low beams.

After a mild start to the day, we’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds, a light breeze and temperatures right around normal for this time of year, topping off in the mid 80s.

As high pressure moves in from the north, it will stay in charge of our weather pattern for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will result in clearing clouds and a warming trend.

Tuesday will start off mild and in the mid 60s, before jumping a little above normal and into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon.

90 degree heat returns on Wednesday. As high pressure starts to slide to the east, we’ll see a shift in the wind and a rise in not only our low temperatures, but humidity as well.

Thursday, we’ll see steamy conditions as highs climb to the low to mid 90s, bur feel more like upper 90s.

A cold front will move through late Thursday into Friday, and trigger thunderstorms both days. This only seems fitting since it will be the first two days of the Memorial, and shows that the “curse left from Chief Leatherlips” rings true even when the even is rescheduled.

Have a great day!

-Liz