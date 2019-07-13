Nice start to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, dry still, high 89

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 71

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated pop-ups, high 88

Monday: Isolated storms, muggy, high 88

Tuesday: Clouds increase, hot, high 89

Wednesday: Showers and storms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Thanks to high pressure moving into the area, we’re seeing a nice start to the morning and watching for sunshine!

It’s a very mild start to the day with lows in the mid 60s, which is normal for this time of year. And thanks to high pressure helping to dry us out, humidity isn’t bad either.

This afternoon, we’ll stay under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will jump about 5 degrees from where we were yesterday, and 5 above normal, and reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be on the warm side and only fall to the lower 70s.

Tomorrow, we’ll wake up with more clouds and a higher humidity as a cold front starts to move into the area. Thanks to this front, we’ll see an increasing chance for showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will again be warm and reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

On Monday, we could see a few left over showers and storms as highs again reach the upper 80s.

We’ll be dry with increasing clouds on Tuesday with warm temperatures keeping the patter of topping off in the upper 80s.

By Wednesday, we’ll see the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry’s moisture. This will help set the stage for some on and off showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be more seasonal and reach a high in the mid 80s.

The heat returns by the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz