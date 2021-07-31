Nice start to the weekend ahead of thunderstorms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy, low 60-65

Today: Mixed clouds, high 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 62

Sunday: Clouds increase, isolated t-storms later, high 81

Monday: Clearing skies, cooler, high 79

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a mild start to the weekend with clouds and seasonally cool temperatures ahead of rain and thunderstorms.

This morning, we have a few clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 60s, which is right around normal for this time of year. Clouds will build back in through the afternoon and keep temperatures only climbing up to the upper 70s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow, we’re keeping an eye on a cold front that will be moving through the area. This will combine with the heat of the afternoon to give us some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. These are not expected to be strong or severe, but remember “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Cooler, drier air will move in behind the front. This plus approaching high pressure will help to clear out the clouds and bring in a gradual warming trend through the workweek.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz