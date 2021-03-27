Nice start to the weekend ahead of next round of rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy winds, low 40-45

Today: Clearing skies, becoming sunny, high 72

Tonight: Rain showers, chance for thunderstorm, low 55

Sunday: Morning rain showers, slow pm clearing, breezy, high 60

Monday: Mainly sunny, crisp, high 57

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

We’re off to a beautiful start to the weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures. But, the next chance for rain is not far behind.

With high pressure in charge today, we’ll keep clearing out the clouds and go from partly cloudy early to mostly sunny this afternoon. This plus a light southerly shift in wind will help temperatures rise to the lower 70s, which is about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Tonight, clouds will build in as a warm front starts to lift into the area. This front will bring in not only more clouds and keep around our warm, southerly breeze, but will be the cause of our next round of rain. Warmer temperatures falling into the mid 50s along with this front will also support some thunderstorms. These are not expected to be severe, but some storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue until sunrise as an associated cold front moves through. Behind this front, we will be left with drying conditions and a breezy westerly wind. Wind gusts will not be severe, but will pick up to 30-40 mph at times. By noon, rain showers will start to taper off and we’ll be left with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will be more seasonal, and only reach a high in the upper 50s.

High pressure takes charge again as we start up the workweek. As clouds clear out Sunday night, lows will drop near freezing Monday morning. But, thanks to sunshine through the day, highs will reach the mid to upper 50s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Another warm front will move in Tuesday morning and help to bring back a warmer, southerly shift in wind. This plus a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky will help temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s.

Rain showers return to the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday as another cold front moves through. This front will not only bring rain, but a much cooler second half to the workweek.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz