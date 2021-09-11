Nice start to the weekend ahead of much warmer temperatures

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, calm, low 56

Today: Mostly sunny, high 83

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 66

Sunday: Mainly sunny, warm, high 87

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, high 88

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 89

Wednesday: Chance showers, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

It’s a beautiful start to the weekend ahead of much warmer temperatures.

After a clear and cool start to the day, sunshine and a southwesterly breeze will help to boost temperatures back into the low to mid 80s. Wind speeds this afternoon will pick up to 100-15 mph with gusts closer to 20 mph.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer than this morning, and only bottom out in the mid 60s.

Sunday, the continuation of sunshine and a southwest breeze will help to quickly bring temperatures into the upper 80s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal.

These more summerlike temperatures will stick around for the first half of the workweek. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 60s then reach a high in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

A cold front will move into the area on Wednesday, and bring the next chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms.

Have a great day, GO BUCKS!

-Liz