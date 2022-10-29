QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear and cool, low 38

Today: Sunshine early, clouds late, high 67

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 45

Sunday: Increasing Clouds, showers later, high 66

Halloween: Rain showers, high 65

Tuesday: Showers, then evening clearing, high 66

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

We’re starting off the weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures ahead of a soggy start to the workweek.

With high pressure in charger, we’re waking up to a clear sky and light breeze. Thanks to the lack of clouds, lows are quickly falling into the 30s to start the day.

Sunshine will be in full force this afternoon and help temperatures to climb to the mid to upper 60s, which is about 5-10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

We’ll stay under a mostly clear sky as lows fall down to the mid 40s.

After a cool start to the day, clouds will start to build in Sunday. Alongside the clouds there will also be a light southeasterly breeze that help to boost temperatures back up to highs in the mid 60s.

These clouds will be ahead of the chance for showers that builds in from the southwest Sunday evening and overnight.

The chance for showers will continue on Monday as an area of low pressure moves through. It won’t be a total washout for Trick-Or-Treat plans Monday evening, but there will still be some light rain showers as temperatures fall from the mid 60s down to a low in the 50s.

Showers will linger Tuesday, then start to clear Tuesday evening. Behind the showers, it will be a nice end to the week with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures climbing from the mid 60s Wednesday to around 70 degrees Friday.

Have a great day!

-Liz