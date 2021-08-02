Nice start to the week ahead of a warming trend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

  • This morning: Mostly clear, patchy areas of fog. Low 55-60
  • Monday: Sunny sky. High 79
  • Tonight: Mostly clear & cool. Low 58
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 81
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, p.m. pop-up storm. High 83
  • Thursday: Partly sunny & muggy, few pop-up storms. High 86
  • Friday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. High 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

High pressure is in charge for the start of the week, which will lead to sunshine and a warming trend.

Early this morning, without clouds in place to act like a blanket and keep in heat from the day before, we’re seeing a nice, cool start to the day with early morning lows in the 50s. We also have a light wind over saturated ground from yesterday’s showers leading to some patchy areas of fog. Remember when driving through areas with low visibility due to fog that it is a good idea to slow down and use the low beam lights.

Through the day we’ll see plenty of sunshine. This will help to warm temperatures to the mid 70s by lunchtime then just shy of 80 degrees later this afternoon, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, a mostly clear sky will aid in bringing down temperatures to the upper 50s. This will be followed by another sunny afternoon with mild temperatures topping off around 80 degrees.

Heat and humidity will both increase through the week. This will lead to a few afternoon pop-ups and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.

More warm weather is in store for the weekend. Early morning lows will start off in the upper 70s then reach a high around 90.

Have a great day!

-Liz

