Nice start to Memorial Day Weekend ahead of warmer temps & rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer, high 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight chance for showers, low 63

Sunday: Mixed clouds, muggy, few storms later, high 84

Memorial Day: Chance of storms later, muggy, high 86

Tuesday: Some afternoon storms possible, high 86

Wednesday: Warm and steamy, some afternoon storms possible, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a nice start to the holiday weekend ahead of much warmer temperatures and the chance for more rain and thunderstorms.

With that cutoff low that gave us rain for most of the week out of the area, we will finally see a dry day as high pressure moves in. However, little to no wind over our wet ground is giving us the threat for some areas of dense fog this morning.

After the fog breaks up, we’ll stay under a partly sunny sky and work our way up to around 80 degrees this afternoon. This is about 5 degrees above normal, and will be the coolest day of the next 7.

As a weak disturbance moves through tonight, we could see a few showers. Otherwise will just be mostly cloudy as temperatures fall to the low to mid 60s.

The rest of the weekend and into next week we’ll see a very summer like pattern with warm, muggy conditions and daily chance for some pop up showers and thunderstorms.

On Sunday, we’ll see a few pop-ups with the heat of the afternoon. We’ll top off about 10 degrees above normal, in the mid 80s.

Memorial Day looks like it’ll be the warmest day we’ve seen so far this year with high temperatures climbing to mid 80s. While the whole day won’t be a washout, as temperatures climb in the afternoon, we’ll see a better chance for showers and some thunderstorms.

That daily chance for heat driven thunderstorms will continue through the week, and so will our warm, muggy weather. Low temperatures will only fall to the mid to upper 60s, which is a good indicator of where our dew point temperatures will be. The closer the dew point and lows get to 70 degrees, the more stick it’s going to feel.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through the week, which will not set any records, but will be at least 10 degrees above normal.

A more widespread chance for rain will move in on Friday as a shortwave moves into the Upper Great Lakes.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz