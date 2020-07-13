Nice start of the week, heat, humidity, and storms set to return

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm wind, low 62

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, high 87

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 92

Thursday: Sct’d storms, muggy, high 89

Friday: Chance of storms, humid, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

We have had a beautiful start to the week with plenty of sunshine with some clouds mixed in. Temps have been running right at normal outside today. We will see clearing skies overnight tonight with temps falling into the lower 60s with winds relaxing to become calm.

Tuesday will be our last beautiful and comfortable day of the week with lower humidity and lots of sunshine. Temps will climb into the upper 80s on Tuesday. Wednesday will be very sunny again, but highs will push up into the lower 90s with clouds late.

Wednesday overnight and into Thursday we will see a chance of showers and storms, but better chances on Thursday as a frontal boundary approaches our area. It will keep temps in the upper 80s with a good deal of humidity.

Friday that boundary will shift north, and will keep a chance of showers and storms in the forecast again with highs near 90. Saturday the heat and humidity really crank up with highs in the lower 90s with isolated storms possible again in the afternoon.

Sunday will be even hotter, with a chance again of afternoon storms with high humidity that could push feels like temps into the lower triple digits. We will keep the highs in the mid 90s on Monday with triple digit feels like temps and pm storms.

-Dave