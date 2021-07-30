Nice, slightly cool weekend ahead for Columbus area, isolated t-showers too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 58

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 79

Sunday: Clouds increase, isolated t-storms later, high 81

Monday: Clearing skies, cooler, high 79

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

A mix of clouds, and a quiet evening ahead as our temps will fall into the upper to middle 60s by midnight. We will start Saturday morning in the mid to upper 50s across our area. I expect scattered clouds through the day on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Sunday we will start off with a few clouds, but clouds will increase through the day on Sunday ahead of a cold front that will push through late in the day, it will bring a chance of showers and storms with highs back in the lower 80s. The bulk of these will be between about noon and 6 on Sunday.

Behind the front we will see clearing skies on Monday and a cooler day with highs in the upper 70s. We will see more sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday clouds will increase a touch later in the day, but high pressure will still be in control. Highs will top in the middle 80s.

As the high slips away a bit, I think we will see some isolated late day pop-ups on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s. Friday appears to resume the quiet and nice pattern with highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave