Nice, slightly cool weekend ahead for Columbus area, isolated t-showers too

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 58
  • Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 79
  • Sunday: Clouds increase, isolated t-storms later, high 81
  • Monday: Clearing skies, cooler, high 79
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

A mix of clouds, and a quiet evening ahead as our temps will fall into the upper to middle 60s by midnight. We will start Saturday morning in the mid to upper 50s across our area. I expect scattered clouds through the day on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Sunday we will start off with a few clouds, but clouds will increase through the day on Sunday ahead of a cold front that will push through late in the day, it will bring a chance of showers and storms with highs back in the lower 80s. The bulk of these will be between about noon and 6 on Sunday.

Behind the front we will see clearing skies on Monday and a cooler day with highs in the upper 70s. We will see more sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday clouds will increase a touch later in the day, but high pressure will still be in control. Highs will top in the middle 80s.

As the high slips away a bit, I think we will see some isolated late day pop-ups on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s. Friday appears to resume the quiet and nice pattern with highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

Sign up for severe weather alerts

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Deliver Black dreams mural

Better Call 4

Eviction moratorium expiring

Scooter parking area

One-on-one with Dr. Kristina Johnson

Thursday storms leave behind damage across parts of Central Ohio

More Local News