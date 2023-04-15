An upper-level low over the Mid-Atlantic region will push farther east, leaving Ohio between weather systems. The afternoon will be quite warm again, with highs in the upper 70s. There may be enough residual moisture for isolated evening showers.

An approaching cold front will bring an increasing threat of showers and a few storms on Sunday, as low pressure tracks through the Upper Midwest. A few storms will contain brief heavy rain and gusty wind in the afternoon.

Chilly air will follow on Monday, with windy conditions and lingering showers that could mix with a few snowflakes across the north. Highs will only reach the 40s.

High pressure will bring dry and more seasonable weather midweek. Strong southwesterly winds on Thursday will bump temperatures up into the 70s Thursday, with increasing clouds and the chance for a shower. Rain and a few storms will follow on Friday, as a cold front arrives.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly cloudy, stray shower. High 79

Tonight: Evening shower, partly cloudy, mild. Low 59

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms p.m. High 73

Monday: Cloudy, windy, cooler, showers. High 45 (30)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 54 (37)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 65 (35)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, few showers p.m. High 75 (58)

Friday: Showers early. High 68 (57)