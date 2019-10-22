Nice October day on tap, cooler weekend ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some clearing, less wind, low 42

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 64

Thursday: Clouds increase late, high 68

Friday: Isolated showers, high 56

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers at night, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a breezy, bright, and brisk day today with temps back near normal, but the winds have been up. We will see winds relaxing tonight a bit, with skies starting to clear up, lows will fall near normal in the lower 40s.

Wednesday will see the winds picking back up out of the southwest and highs will climb just above normal in the lower to middle 60s. Temps will remain above normal Wednesday night in the upper 40s.

Clouds will return during the day on Thursday with highs back into the upper 60s. We will see some showers Thursday night possible, with a few showers possible again on Friday with highs in the middle 50s behind a cold front.

The low associated with the front will work across the area this weekend, and will keep a good deal of clouds around for Saturday, with more rain returning Saturday night. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s.

With rain in the forecast for Sunday, expect highs in the lower 60s. We should remain near 60 on Monday with rain showers, before a cold front comes through later.

This means less clouds for Tuesday, but highs only in the middle 50s.

-Dave