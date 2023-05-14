Mother’s Day has been pleasant, with more clouds than sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Only an isolated shower is possible, with moderate humidity. High pressure will build down from the north, keeping temperatures on the mild side to start the workweek.

A remnant system will over the Midwest will eventually push through the region Sunday night, with only isolated showers before out Monday morning. Skies will gradually clear through the afternoon.

An upper-level ripple will pass to our south on Tuesday but will likely bring periods of rain on the northern edge into central and southern Ohio. The midweek will bring clearing skies and seasonable weather.

A cold front will likely trigger some showers and storms on Friday, followed by cooler weather next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, sticky. High 76

Tonight: Cloudy, isolated showers. Low 52

Monday: Mix clouds and sun. High 75

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers. High 74 (54)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 72 (50)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 76 (47)

Friday: Showers, few storms. High 74 (55)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 67 (52)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 65 (46)