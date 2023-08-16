QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Slow clearing, dry, high 79

Tonight: Mainly clear, some fog, low 61

Thursday: Few showers later, high 83

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 79

Saturday: Warm sunshine, high 84

Sunday: Hot afternoon, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We have got a very comfortable day on tap. Expect dry conditions, with highs in the upper 70s, and more comfortable humidity. We will hang on to quite a bit of cloud cover, but eventually will be looking at more sunshine late-day.

For Thursday, expect a dry start, with some sunshine in the morning. Highs top out in the lower 80s. A few clouds will gradually build in into the afternoon, out ahead of a quick cold front. This front will bring us a few scattered showers late-afternoon into the evening and early overnight hours.

Those showers clear up early Friday morning, then clouds break right up, making way for a mostly sunny Friday, with highs in the upper 70s and a continued comfortable feel to the air.

We really warm up into the weekend. Expect a seasonable Saturday, with highs in the middle 80s and sunshine. Even warmer Sunday, with highs near 90 under mostly sunny skies.

-McKenna