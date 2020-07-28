Nice mid-week, another front bring more seasonal air & showers

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 66

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 90

Thursday: Sct’d showers, few rumbles, high 85

Friday: Partly sunny, few early showers south, high 84

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine in our area and high temps that topped in the middle to upper 80s with much drier air in our area. Tonight skies will remain mostly clear with temps falling back into the upper 60s to lower 70s by midnight.

Overnight we will remain mostly clear, with lows dropping to the lower to middle 60s. We will have a light breeze to calm conditions overnight tonight. Sunshine will be the rule with a few clouds moving back into the area late in the day on Wednesday with highs near 90.

Thursday we will be watching as showers and a few storms will move into our area with a weak frontal boundary pushing south. This will keep our temps in the middle 80s. The front will push south for Friday morning, and we could have a few lingering showers in the southern part of the area on Friday morning.

Friday afternoon we will still have some clouds lagging in our area with highs back into the lower to middle 80s. We will keep a mix of clouds Saturday with highs near normal in the middle 80s again.

Saturday night we will be monitoring our next weather system coming up from the southwest. This low will slowly move up into our area, bringing rain showers and some isolated storms into the forecast for Sunday. At this time, it appears this low will have some breaks in activity that should allow temps to drift into the lower 80s.

If this system does in fact come in wetter, this should lower temps on Sunday with more rainfall. This will be watched closely heading into the weekend. Next week the low will start off pivoting away from our area, and will give us rain again on Monday with highs in the lower 80s.

We will continue with a mix of clouds on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s again.

-Dave