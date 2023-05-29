QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, stray shower, high 83

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 62

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, stray shower, high 84

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 85

Thursday: Mostly sunny, muggy, high 87

Friday: Mainly sunny, humid, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We have got a really nice Memorial Day forecast on tap. Temperatures do warm up above average, sending us into the low to middle 80s across Central Ohio. Expect partly cloudy skies, with more clouds to the southeast. Only a stray shower chance. Overall, mainly dry conditions, with light winds, and comfortable humidity.

Humidity does remain fairly comfortable for tomorrow as well, with a stray shower possible, once again. Nothing to cancel plans over. We’ll see partly cloudy skies once again, with highs into the middle 80s.

By Wednesday, we’ll see clear skies as high pressure dominates our forecast. Expect dry conditions, with highs in the middle 80s. Humidity does start to increase slightly, which will make it feel a bit more sticky from the middle to end of the week.

For Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 80s. Feeling a bit muggy, too, so feeling even warmer.

Similar story going into Friday, with mostly sunny skies, muggy conditions, and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

The extended period looks mainly dry overall, however, we are settling into this very summer-like pattern, where we could see an isolated, pop-up shower just about any day. Not anything to cancel plans over, just something to keep in mind.

-McKenna