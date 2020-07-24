Nice last weekend of July, followed by another incoming cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 67

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 90

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 92

Monday: Partly cloudy, sct’d pm storms, high 91

Tuesday: Mixed clouds, frontal storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a very nice day today with partly cloudy skies around. We will continue to see scattered clouds through the evening tonight with temps falling into the middle 70s by midnight with upper 60s outside the city.

Saturday will be a nice day with temps running in the upper 60s in the city, mid 60s outside the city, and a few spots north in the lower 60s to start the morning off. We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs around 90.

More humidity will be expected on Sunday with lots of sunshine again, and highs back into the lower 90s, expect heat index values to top in the middle 90s on Sunday. Monday we will see hot temps and high humidity with highs in the lower 90s, with storms popping up late in the day.

Storms will remain in the forecast on Monday night and into Tuesday as a cold front approaches our area. This will keep temps down on Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s as the cold front cuts across our area.

Drier air will return on Wednesday with more sunshine and highs in the middle 80s. We will continue to see a mix of clouds and highs in the middle 80s on Thursday, and numbers will drop off a bit next Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

-Dave