QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 76

Tonight: Rain showers, low 58

Saturday: Rain showers, breezy, high 66

Sunday: Isolated showers, windy, high 57

Monday: Few showers, high 54

Tuesday: Isolated shower, cloudy, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We’ve got another great day ahead in Central Ohio, before changes arrive tonight and into the weekend. But for the daytime hours, expect lots of sunshine, with highs topping out in the middle 70s, and just a light breeze. Clouds gradually build in later, then we’ll see our next low pressure system and cold front arriving tonight, and into Saturday, bringing rain.

The bulk of the rain falls during the overnight and morning hours Saturday, but we will see showers lingering off-and-on throughout the rest of Saturday. Highs drop back to the middle 60s, and we will be fairly breezy.

By Sunday, we’re looking at drier conditions, with just isolated shower chances. We will be much cooler, with highs in the upper 50s, and it will be a bit windy at times.

We’ll see a few very widely scattered shower chances into the start of the next workweek, with cloudy conditions. Highs top out in the middle 50s both Monday and Tuesday.

-McKenna