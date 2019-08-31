Nice football weather

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, high 81

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers south, low 62

Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated shower possible, high 81

Labor Day: Chance for showers and afternoon storms, high 84

Tuesday: Clearing clouds, warmer, high 87

Wednesday: Partly sunny, watch for showers, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It looks like nice weather for the first Buckeye game day of the season. We’re waking up to clouds and mild temperatures in the 60s. Through tailgating time, we’ll climb up to 70 degrees by 9 a.m., and reach the mid to upper 70s by the noon kickoff. We’ll stay dry through game with plenty of clouds as highs climb up to the low 80s.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a cloudy sky. There will be a slight chance for showers to the south, but most of us will stay dry. Lows will be mild and fall down to the 60s.

Tomorrow, we’ll be watching a disturbance push across the area. this will give us an increasing chance for showers through the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The whole day won’t be a washout, but it’s a good idea to have an indoor backup plan.

On Labor Day, we’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds. There will be a slight chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon as highs climb to the mid 80s, so make sure that you are watching the clouds if you will be outside.

We’ll start off the workweek on Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures back into the upper 80s.

Have a great weekend, GO BUCKS!

-Liz