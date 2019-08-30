Nice football weather this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Friday: Partly sunny, weak shower south late, high 83

Tonight: Stray light shower south, otherwise mostly cloudy, low 62

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 81

Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated shower possible, high 82

Monday: Partly cloudy skies, high 84

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Friday!

Earlier this morning, there were some showers to the north, but all we are seeing here in central Ohio are clouds. Thanks to the clouds and a warm southerly breeze, we’re going to be a little warmer and more humid than yesterday.

Early morning lows are in the mid to upper 60s, so no need for a jacket today! As we climb to a high in the low to mid 80s, a cold front will be sliding across the area. This cold front will help clouds build in through the afternoon, and could even help trigger a few showers. The best chance for showers will pop up this afternoon and early evening, mostly to the south.

These showers shouldn’t have an impact on Football Friday Night games, but will be something to watch. Overnight, the chance for showers will wrap up and we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be mild and fall down to the 60s.

On Saturday, we’ll see nice weather for the first home Buckeye game of the season. It’ll be cloudy for tailgating with temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. By kickoff, temperatures will be back in the mid 70s, then reach a high in the lower 80s during the drive home.

Saturday night into Sunday, the chance for showers returns. It doesn’t look like the whole day will be a washout, but will be something to keep an eye on- especially if you have outdoor plans.

By Labor Day, rain showers will wrap up and start clearing out. We’ll a cloudy start to the morning with lows in the mid 60s, then stay under a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon with highs reaching the mid 80s.

A warming trend continues on Tuesday thanks to sunshine. We’ll start off the workweek with a low in the mid 60s and a high in the mid 80s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, another cold front will push through the area. This will bring in another chance for showers.

Have a great day!

-Liz