QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clearing, cold. Low 30

Today: Mainly sunny, clouds later, rain at night. High: 55

Tonight: Increasing clouds, rain later, low 41

Sunday: Showers, windy, mild. High 59

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 46

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 53

Wednesday: Showers. High 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Saturday!

It’s going to be a dry start to the weekend ahead of rain and cooler temperatures.

High pressure has been taking charge, aiding in clearing out clouds and calming the wind. Early morning lows will keep falling down to around 30°, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Sunshine and the light wind will stick around for tailgating leading up to the non kickoff of the Ohio State game. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s by noon, then max out in the mid 50s by the end of the game alongside a light southerly breeze.

Clouds will thicken up tonight ahead of the chance for showers that moves in after midnight. Because of the clouds and southerly breeze, temperatures will stay mild and only fall to the low to mid 40s.

Rain and a strong southerly breeze will increase Sunday as an area of low pressure moves in from the south. Wind speeds will reach 15-20 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times and could produce over one inch in some spots. Thanks to the southerly shift in wind, temperatures will be on the warm side and reach the mid 50s.

High pressure takes charge again for the start of the workweek. That will help to dry out the forecast Monday & Tuesday. Monday will be seasonally cool with a high in the mid 40s. Temperature will increase to the mid 50s on Tuesday as more clouds build in ahead of the next chance for rain.

Rain showers will move back in late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be on the on the warm side and again max out in the 50s thanks to a southerly breeze.

The rain will be followed by a cold front. As colder and drier air filters in from the front, highs will only reach the upper 30s on Thursday and mind 40s on Friday.

Have a great rest of your weekend & GO BUCKS!!!

-Liz