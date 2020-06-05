Nice first weekend of June ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to mixed clouds, low 68

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 85

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 79

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

Hazy skies this evening will generally be the rule, but we do have a few isolated pop-ups still possible this evening as a weak frontal boundary pushes south through our warm and soupy atmosphere. Expect temps to fall back into the middle 70s by midnight tonight.

Overnight we will see mixed clouds with temps falling back into the upper 60s to near 70. Saturday the winds will shift around to the north and drier air will filter in and work against the clouds giving us more sunshine as we progress through the day with highs back into the middle 80s again.

Expect a cooler night tomorrow night with temps back near normal in the upper 50s. We will see a beautiful day on Sunday with temps pushing back into the upper 70s with sunny skies. We will be even cooler Sunday night in the lower to middle 50s.

Monday will feature tons of sunshine again with highs back into the middle 80s. Expect a few more clouds, but the hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s ahead of our next cold front.

The cold front will enter the area on Wednesday, ahead of it, the remnant moisture from Cristobal will be pulled north. This could make for a wet day on Wednesday with temps remaining in the middle 80s. Expect that system to quickly move east for the end of next week.

Partly cloudy skies will be the rule during the afternoon on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. We will see partly cloudy skies on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

-Dave