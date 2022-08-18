Mainly dry weather will continue, with a stray shower possible mainly in eastern Ohio. Some clouds will develop around the departing upper-level low. Highs will edge into the low 80s.

Sunshine will prevail Friday under an area of high pressure that will shift to New England by the weekend, allowing a gradual warming trend to take place in a southerly flow. Highs will edge back into the mid-80s.

There will be an opportunity for showers and storms ahead of a cold front later in the weekend and continuing through Tuesday, as a slow-moving upper-level system crosses the Great Lakes.

Forecast

Thursday: Sun and puffy clouds. High 82

Tonight: Fair, mild. Low 64

Friday: Partly. High 84

Saturday: Partly sunny, pop-up storms p.m. High 84 (66)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 81 (66)

Monday: Few showers, storms. High 79 (66)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, shower possible. High 81 (65)

Wednesday: Sunshine. High 82 (64)