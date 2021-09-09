Nice fall pattern, warm weekend

High pressure and a dry northwesterly flow will bring a string of pleasant days lasting through the weekend. Some clouds will build with a weak front moving through, but outside of an isolated sprinkle, the front will pass through quietly.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s, with morning lows in the 50s.

Winds will shift to the southwest Saturday, allowing temperatures to rebound into the summerlike mid-80s. The warm pattern will continue next week. The earliest opportunity for rain is midweek.

Forecast