Nice Fall day, changes coming

QUICK WEATHER



COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High 81

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers late. Low 62

Thursday: Chance of showers, clearing in the afternoon. High 77

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, warm. 83(55)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm. 85(67)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

If you liked yesterday, you should like today as well. Skies will be sunny with some fair weather clouds. It will be warmer this afternoon, but the humidity will be very low again even in the afternoon. Highs across the region will be in the low 80s in the city and a bit higher south. This is a very slight risk of a spotty shower with a front approaching. Tonight’s low will be in the low 60s.

That weak cold front arrives tonight and tomorrow with scattered or isolated showers possible. What is described as “meager moisture” will be available only right along and ahead of the front. Light showers linger tomorrow but skies will clear some in the afternoon. Highs will be around 77.



Drier air returns by the end of the week and the weekend and so will unseasonably warm air. High temperatures will be in the 80s.







Happy Hump Day!

-Bob