QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 73

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 58

Saturday: Windy, showers later, high 75

Sunday: Slow clearing, high 72

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 70

Tuesday: Mild sunshine, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We end the workweek on a beautiful note, continuing our trend of nice, mild afternoons over the last several days. Daytime highs today will top out in the low to middle 70s across Central Ohio, with mainly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy at times this afternoon, with gusts to about 20 MPH. Then for this evening, the breeze dies down, and we’ll see just a few clouds out for Football Friday Nite. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s at kickoff, and low 60s as the games wrap up.

Clouds increase big time into Saturday, and the wind really picks up, too. By Saturday afternoon, winds will gust as high as 40-45 MPH across the area. This is out ahead of an approaching cold front. That frontal boundary will bring just scattered showers mid afternoon, with the heavier showers holding off until late Saturday and overnight into early Sunday. Temperatures Saturday will still be in the middle 70s.

For Sunday, we will see slow clearing of the skies, and temperatures will rebound to the low 70s. We will still be a bit breezy during the afternoon, but not near as windy as Saturday.

By Monday, high pressure will be dominating our forecast, so we will be seeing sunshine, and highs remain nice and mild, topping out right near 70.

Tuesday will still be nice, just slightly cooler, as temperatures drop back into the mid to upper 60s.

-McKenna