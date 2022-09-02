QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, sticky, high 87

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 68

Saturday: Few pop-up showers, heavier south, high 85

Sunday: Showers, storm, high 82

Monday: Few showers, high 82

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

After a beautiful start to the month of September, we’ve got another pretty nice day on tap to end the workweek. We will see a few more clouds out for Friday, but highs will still be warm, topping out in the upper 80s. We will be a bit more sticky this afternoon, as a southerly flow funnels more lower level moisture our way. Good news is, we will be nice and dry, making for not only a nice afternoon, but also a nice evening for any Football Friday Nite plans.

As we head into the weekend, our shower chances do pick up. Starting Saturday morning, we will see a few light showers working their way through the region. Those showers do pick up as we head into the afternoon, but they will be heavier in our southeastern counties. Overall, it will be pretty spotty activity. Good news is, I think things will clear up almost completely in time for kickoff for the Ohio State game Saturday evening. Highs will be in the middle 80s for Saturday.

Shower chances increase on Sunday, because not only will we be dealing with humidity, we’ll also be dealing with an approaching cold front that will help initiate some showers and a storm or two, mainly during the afternoon hours on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

For Labor Day Monday, we will continue to see just a few spotty showers, with highs sticking in the lower 80s. The threat of scattered showers will continue through Tuesday, until a cold front pushes the moisture farther east around the middle of next week.

-McKenna