QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. High 54

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 38

Monday: Partly sunny, shower late, breezy, warmer. High 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cooler. High 46

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 44

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 48

Friday: Cloudy, few showers. High 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

It’s going to be a nice end to the weekend ahead of a warmer start to the workweek.

With high pressure in charge, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a light breeze. Temperatures will be very similar to yesterday and climb to the low to mid 50s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal.

We’ll start the workweek with a warm front moving through. This will kick up a southerly breeze and help to bring temperatures to the mid to upper 60s, which is 20 degrees warmer than normal.

Monday evening, a cold front will follow and bring in the chance for a few showers. This will be followed by a cooler northwesterly shift in wind.

Behind the front, we’ll see cooler, more seasonal temperatures. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all reach the mid to upper 40s.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz