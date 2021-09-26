Nice end to the weekend and start to the workweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear and cool, low 46

Today: Sunny, cool. High 75

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 55

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 82

Tuesday: Slight chance for shower, otherwise mix of sun & clouds. High 78

Wednesday: Sunny sky. High 77

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

High pressure is building back into the area, which is helping to clear the clouds and keep around a very fall like pattern.

Early this morning without clouds to keep in heat from the day before, temperatures are quickly falling to the 40s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Today, sunshine and a southwest breeze will combine to help bring temperatures into the mid 70s, which is right in line for normal for this time of year. This near normal trend will continue tonight as a few clouds build in and temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Monday, a breeze will pick up out of the south to southwest ahead of a front. As warmer air rushes in, temperatures will top off in the lower 80s.

Monday night into Tuesday, a system will move in which will bring more clouds and a slight chance for showers into the area. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year starting off around 60 then climbing to the upper 70s.

The chance for showers will wrap up Tuesday night as another round of high pressure moves in. This will help to clear out clouds and give us a mild second half of the workweek with plenty of sunshine, early morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 70s.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz