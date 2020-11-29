Nice end to the weekend ahead of rain and snow to start the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear and chilly, low around 30

Sunday: Sunny morning followed by increasing clouds, high 51

Tonight: Cloudy, then chilly rain showers, low 36

Monday: Rain, then wet snow, high 37

Tuesday: Snow showers and windy, high 33

Wednesday: Flurries, then clearing clouds, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

We’re going to see a nice end to the weekend ahead of a wintery shift through the week.

With high pressure in charge today it’s a clear and calm end to the weekend. Without clouds to act like a blanket and keep in heat from yesterday, early morning lows have fallen to the 20s and low 30s.

After a frosty start to the day, sunshine and a light southerly breeze will help to warm temperatures up to around 50 degrees, which is about a 5 degree jump from yesterday and 5 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Overnight, we’ll see clouds build in followed by rain showers that will move in around midnight. Temperatures will be chilly but seasonal as they fall to the mid 30s.

Starting off the week, we’ll see two systems collide over Central Ohio. One of those is a cold front moving in from the northwest. This will help to shift the wind tonight to the north, and bring in colder air. The second is an area of low pressure which will kick up rain showers late tonight into the day Monday.

Through the day on Monday, rain showers will gradually mix with snow through the afternoon. Since the ground will still be warm, and snow showers will be mixed with rain. Little to no accumulating snow is expected during the day.

Monday night into Tuesday, temperatures will fall below freezing and snow will have more chances to stick. Monday night, we could pick up 1-2″ of fresh powder.

Light snow showers will continue on Tuesday. This will help us to pick up around 2-3 inches of snow across Central Ohio. Areas north of I-70 could pick up more since they will see the colder air first, and will have an added boost from lake enhanced snow.

Snow won’t be the only threat on Monday and Tuesday. Both days, we will see a strong breeze with gust around 30-35 mph.

Drier air will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Until the northerly winds relax, this could lead to more flurries due to cold air moving across the lakes to the north.

Drier, but chilly conditions will stick around Wednesday and Thursday. With early morning lows in the 20s and highs only climbing to the 30s. This could lead to refreezing and icy roads both mornings, so make sure that you plan for plenty of travel time all week.

Remember to keep checking in with the NBC4 mobile weather app and NBC4i.com/weather for the latest on the rain, snow, wind and other weather threats.

Have a great day!

-Liz