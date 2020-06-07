Nice end to the weekend ahead of heat and the chance for storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 80

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 57

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & hot, chance for p.m. storms, high 92

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, high 83

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s going to be a nice end to the weekend ahead of some hot temperatures and the next chance for rain.

Today, we’ll be dry and a littlecooler as high pressure moves closer and clears out the clouds. Temperatures will be in line with normal for this time of year, and climb to around 80 degrees, which is about 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

High pressure stays in charge for the beginning of the workweek. We’ll still see plenty of sunshine plus a southerly shift in wind as high pressure moves East. This will help temperature to jump back to the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week. Even though we’ll see more clouds, it’ll be a humid day with temperatures jumping to the low 90s. This will set us up to fall just shy of a daily record. The current record for June 9 is 95 degrees, set in 1999.

The increase in moisture will be due to the tropical remnants of Cristobal building in from the south Tuesday night into Wednesday. This paired with a cold front will bring in a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night. Clouds & rain will help to cool temperatures on Wednesday some, with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday, we’ll see some sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the lower 80s.

We’ll cool down som by friday and watch for our next chance for showers and some thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

-Liz