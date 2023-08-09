FLOOD WATCH TONIGHT SOUTH OF I-70

Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds, holding afternoon temperatures to the low 80s. Widely scattered showers will become more widespread this evening.

A disturbance will bring showers and rumbles of thunder overnight, some containing moderate to heavy rain overnight over the southern part of the state. Showers will taper off Thursday morning, with readings in the mid- to upper 60s.

After early showers, skies will start to clear later on Thursday, although a stray shower is still possible, as low pressure moves off to the east.

Friday will start off day, but clouds will increase, and a few scattered showers and storms are possible, as the humidity rises again.

A storm system will drop southeast from the Upper Midwest Friday night into Saturday, bringing another round of showers and storms, tapering off Saturday afternoon. Dry and seasonable weather returns for Sunday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Clouds increase, scattered showers, storms. High 82

Tonight: Showers, storms, heavy rain south. Low 68

Thursday: Showers early, clearing later. High 82

Friday: Some sun, pop-ups p.m. High 84 (62)

Saturday: Showers end, partial clearing. High 85 (68)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 87 (67)

Monday: Scattered storms. High 82 (67)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 81 (64)