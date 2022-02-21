QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, clouds increase later, high 62

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain late, low 49

Tuesday: Rain, chance for t-storms, high 63

Wednesday: Clearing, cooler, high 40

Thursday: Wintry mix, high 37

Friday: AM snow showers, then mostly cloudy, high 32

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Presidents Day!

It’s a beautiful start to the week with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather. However big changes are on the way the next couple of days.

Hopefully you’ll have a chance to get outside and enjoy the day. Despite increasing clouds and a breeze, we’ll see a beautiful afternoon with highs climbing into the lower 60s, which is about 10 degrees above normal and about 20 degrees above average.

Warmer weather will continue tonight as clouds and a southerly breeze keep moving in. We’ll only bottom out in the upper 49s, which is more than 5 degrees above normal highs for this time of year.

Alongside warmer weather, rain will start building in after midnight and become more widespread early Tuesday morning. Rain will continue Tuesday and become heavy at times ahead of a cold front. Wind speeds will also pick up out of the south with gusts around 30-40 mph and help temperatures to keep climbing up to the low to mid 60s. With warmer weather in place and the approaching cold front, we will have enough instability for a few thunderstorms.

Rain will wrap up early Wednesday morning morning as the front finally moves through Central Ohio. Rainfall totals around the area will be 1-2 inches, with heavier totals to the south and where thunderstorms develop. Because of these high totals over very saturated ground, flood watches are set to go into effect at 1 a.m. Tuesday, and continue though Wednesday morning.

We’ll see a break in the showers on Wednesday, and left with typical February weather. Even though we’ll be dry, we’ll still see plenty of clouds and temperatures only reaching a high around 40.

Another system is moving in for the end of the week. This will result in a wintry wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet. Stay tuned to NBC4 for the latest timing and amounts of rain, snow and ice.

Have a great day!

-Liz