Nice day ahead of heat, humidity and chance for showers

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny start, then increasing clouds, high 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 62

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warmer, few p.m. showers, high 85

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 87

Saturday: Warm and steamy, high 89

Sunday: Chance for afternoon rain and thunderstorms, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Our warming trend will continue through the end of the week. We’ll also see the chance for showers and thunderstorms increase as we add more heat and humidity into the area.

It’s another mild start to the day with a mostly clear sky and temperatures down to the lower 60s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Thanks to sunshine and an easterly breeze, high temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday and climb to the mid 80s.

The next few days, we’ll keep an eye on an upper level area of low pressure in North Carolina. As this system starts to work its way toward West Virginia, it’ll push in moisture and start to increasing the chance for rain in Central Ohio.

This afternoon, moisture from this system will run into dry air that is still in place. As a result, we’ll start to see more clouds instead of rain showers.

By Thursday, as this disturbance moves closer, we’ll see higher temperatures and more moisture combine to give us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon.

On Friday and Saturday, we’ll see similar conditions lead to a slight chance for a pop-up afternoon shower. But, for now it looks like heat and humidity will be more of the trend. High temperatures by Thursday will climb to the mid 80s, then upper 80s and low 90s on Friday and Saturday.

By Father’s Day on Sunday, we’ll see another chance for showers and thunderstorms. These will be ahead of a cold front that will keep rain in the forecast through Monday.

Have a great day!

-Liz