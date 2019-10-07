Nice Autumn work-week ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, patchy fog late, low 45

Tuesday: Fog early, mostly sunny, warmer, high 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 73

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 78

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

Rain showers today kept the temps in check, as it has been a pretty cool afternoon today with temps running a few degrees below normal. This will solidly be our most below normal day in a month.

Tonight expect the rain to end early with clearing starting from west to east, and cooler air moving in. Thanks to the rainfall that we have had over the past 36 hours or so, the ground is somewhat wet to wet in spots. This will set up good conditions for some patchy dense fog overnight.

We will see our temps starting in the lower to middle 40s out the gate in the morning, which is only a few degrees below normal. As we head through the day on Tuesday skies will clear and temps will climb back above normal to around 70.

Wednesday will be another nice day with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. We will climb to the upper 70s with sunshine on Thursday. Friday should remain warm with temps in the upper 70s to near 80, and will remain mild for Football Friday Nite.

Saturday morning early, a cold front will arrive, and will bring chances of rain to start the weekend with highs only in the lower 60s. Sunday will be a chilly start near 40 and will climb to the lower to middle 60s with clearing skies. Monday will see partly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid 40s.

-Dave