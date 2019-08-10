Nice and sunny for the weekend

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Thanks to high pressure, it’s a clear and cool start to the morning with lows down to the 50s in many spots. There is a chance for some patches of fog early this morning, but visibility is just fine most places thanks to all of the dry air in place.

Today will be a nearly perfect day for anything outdoors. We’ll have plenty of sunshine as highs climb to the lower 80s, so remember to grab the sunscreen & sunglasses before you head out!

Tonight, the mostly clear sky will help temperature to drop back down to the mid 50s and lower 60s, which means another cooler start to the day in Sunday.

Sunday afternoon we’ll again see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be a little warmer and reach the min 80s.

Our warming trend will continue on Monday. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees, which is about 5 degrees above normal. Humidity will be higher too, so it’ll be more sticky and feel 5-10 degrees warmer than the actual temperature in the afternoon.

The next chance for rain moves in Monday nigh & Tuesday thanks to a cold front. This front could trigger some thunderstorms as well, and keep us soggy through Tuesday night.

By the second half of the week, high pressure moves back into the area. This means that the clouds will start clearing out, leaving us with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz