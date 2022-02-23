QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, light wintry mix late, low 25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, sleet to rain mix later in the day, high 38

Friday: Light snow showers early, then mostly cloudy, high 33

Saturday: Clearing skies, chilly, high 34

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy later, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a cool and dry day today with temps struggling back to the lower 30s after being in the 50s early this morning. We will see mainly cloudy skies this evening with temps hovering in the upper 20s through midnight. Overnight a few weak returns will work through our area mostly as a sleet/snow mix, and very light. But anywhere it falls, will have slick spots to start the day with temps in the middle 20s.

Thursday expect a lull between mid morning and early afternoon before more moisture moves up into our area. Most of this moisture will arrive as warmer air is overcoming our colder airmass. On the frontside of this precip, it is possible that we have a bit of light wintry mix. But I expect this to mainly be north and west of the city. Temps will warm into the upper 30s later on Thursday, with warmer air moving in aloft as well, meaning cold rain showers will be primary precip type by late Thursday.

Thursday night temps will stay in the middle 30s through midnight, with rain expected, but as the colder air starts to wrap around the backside of this system we will see a very brief changeover to a slick mix, before ending quickly as snow showers early on Friday morning. Temps will fall to near 30 on Friday.

Friday will be a struggle, as temps will only climb to the lower 30s during the day with mostly cloudy skies expected in the afternoon. We will see a chilly night Friday night in the upper teens. Temps will recover to the middle 30s on Saturday with clearing skies. Sunday will start cool again with lows in the middle 20s. We will see a fair amount of sunshine again Sunday with highs near 40.

A weak cold front will push through Sunday night, and this will bring down temps for the start of next work week. Skies will clear during the day on Monday with highs in the middle 30s. A clear and cool start on Tuesday in the upper teens. We will see numbers recover to the lower 40s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. A mix of clouds is expected by next Wednesday with highs back slightly above normal in the middle 40s.

-Dave