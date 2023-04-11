QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some clouds, not as cool, low 50

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 77

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 78

Friday: Clouds increase, high 79

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers later, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

After a nearly perfect April day, a few clouds will move back in overnight, and with a west breeze, we will not be as cool, with lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Wednesday should be just as nice as today, with a few morning clouds, mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be nearly a carbon copy of Wednesday with a start in the lower 50s, and a finish in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. The high that has been providing us beautiful weather will shift to the east-southeast and we will start to see the return of moisture to our area. First in the way of clouds increasing on Friday with highs in the upper 70s, to close to 80.

Then over the weekend we will see an approaching cold front which will give us more clouds, still warm temps in the upper 70s on Saturday with showers late. Sunday will have showers possible with the passage of the front, and more seasonal temps in the middle 60s.

Sunday will also turn breezy and this will be the case into Monday as well. Highs on Monday will be cooler in the upper 50s with a cool northwest breezy. A secondary shot of cooler air will arrive late Tuesday and into Wednesday. We will moderate a bit on Tuesday close to 60, before cooler air falls in for Wednesday and late next week.

-Dave