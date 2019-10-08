Nearly perfect Autumn work week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 47

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 73

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 77

Friday: Clouds late, rain at night, high 79

Saturday: Rain, mainly in the morning, cooler, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

After a foggy start, it was a beautiful afternoon with temps a couple of degrees above normal this afternoon. Tonight temps will fall back into the lower to middle 50s by midnight.

Winds will stay up a bit overnight tonight, with drier air and mainly clear skies, lows will be a bit warmer in the mid to upper 40s.

On Wednesday we will have mostly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 70s. We will remain quite warm on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Friday will be our warmest day of the week ahead of our next stronger cold front. This will push temps into the upper 70s to near 80. Temps should remain quite warm for Football Friday Nite, and then the rain will come in overnight.

Expect rain showers to continue into the morning on Saturday with breezy conditions and highs only in the lower 60s. We will see skies clearing Saturday night and lows dropping to near 40.

Sunday will be a beautiful day with a chilly start and an afternoon in the middle 60s. We will climb to the mid 60s again with sunshine on Monday. Tuesday will feature a chance of rain with highs in the middle 60s.

-Dave