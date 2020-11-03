Nearly ideal weather for first full week of November

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear, crisp, low 39

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 66

Thursday: Mixed clouds, high 64

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 67

Saturday: Sunny, warm, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a beautiful day today, after a start near freezing. Tonight will not be quite as chilly with lows near normal around 39. We will see lots of sunshine again on Wednesday with highs in the middle 60s.

Thursday will be our cloudiest day for the rest of the week, as temps will remain in the middle 60s. We will see the sunshine really starting to ramp up again on Friday and heading into the weekend. Temps on Friday will top into the upper 60s. This means we will have very nice conditions for FFN playoff games Friday night.

Saturday will start off above normal in the middle 40s and climb to the upper 60s to lower 70s during the day. Sunday will see some more clouds returning in our area, but temps will remain quite warm in the lower 70s.

Our next big cold front will approach early next week. That means that we will have temps ahead of the front pushing into the lower 70s again on Monday with increased clouds. Tuesday should have rain showers starting to make their way into our area. This will keep temps very warm to start, and in the upper 60s during the day.

-Dave