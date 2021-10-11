COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Mix sun & clouds, warm. High 84 (Record 86)

Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight chance of thundershowers, mild. Low 65

Tuesday: Clearing, breezy. High 78

Wednesday: Brilliant sunshine. High 79

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High 81

Friday: Chance for showers. High 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

We’re starting off the week with near record breaking heat. Then, much warmer than normal temperatures will remain in the forecast the rest of the weekend ahead of showers and a much more seasonal weekend.

After a warm start to the day, sunshine and a southerly breeze will help to quickly bring temperatures up to the mid 80s. The record high for today is 86 degrees set in 1928, and we will only be a degree or two shy of that this afternoon.

Overnight, our attention will shift to a system moving in from the west. This will continue to kick up a southeast breeze and a few clouds. Temperatures will only bottom out in the mid 60s, which is about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year and and much closer to normal highs than lows.

A trailing cold front will move through tomorrow, but hardly live up to its name. While temperatures will be a little cooler Tuesday & Wednesday, they will still reach the upper 70s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Our next chance for showers will move in late Thursday. This system will keep rain around on Friday and into Saturday morning. By the weekend, temperatures will feel much more fall like and only reach highs in the mid 60s.

Have a great day!

-Liz