Near record heat to close out September

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, quite warm, low 66

Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated t-storm, high 87

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 87

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 90

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, record warm, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

After a very cool start to the day with some locations dropping into the lower 40s, we saw a HUGE jump in temps back into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. Football Friday Nite games will be very warm for 1 more week tonight with temps in the 70s to lower 80s.

Overnight we will watch rain mainly pass to our north, and clouds will increase a bit with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Saturday will be a cloudier day with a weak frontal boundary trying to work into our area, and highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday will see partly sunny skies again with highs in the upper 80s. Monday will start near 70 early, and climb to 90 with clearing skies, just shy of the record to close September.

Tuesday will start with record warmth in the morning, and see more records in the afternoon with highs tying an all time October high of 91 and breaking the record for the date. Wednesday will see another record in the morning and afternoon with highs around 90.

Thursday will start with a chance of rain early, and then with the cold front, temps will fall for highs back into the upper 70s, which is still quite warm for early October.

Numbers will tame even more by next Friday with highs in the lower 70s.

-Dave