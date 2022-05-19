QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, high 82

Tonight: Brief light rain, rumbles, low 66

Friday: Mostly sunny, humid, breezy, high 90

Saturday: PM rain & storms, high 88

Sunday: Scattered showers, high 72

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ve got a nicer, and drier day on tap, with daytime highs topping out in the low 80s here in the city. We’ll see decreasing clouds throughout the day, and by this afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine. As we head toward the overnight, we’ll see a few light showers and a few rumbles of thunder between about 11 PM and 6 AM Friday.

Friday is looking to be the hottest day of the year so far, with highs topping out in the low 90s here in Columbus. Humidity will be higher Friday, and we will be breezy, even gusty at times during the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny.

The weekend starts off dry, with highs on Saturday looking to be in the mid to upper 80s out ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers and storms will pick up by Saturday afternoon and continue throughout the evening and overnight. A cold front moves through into Sunday, and that will drop temperatures into the low 70s by Sunday afternoon. We will also see scattered showers throughout the day on Sunday.

High pressure builds in on Monday, clearing our clouds, but we will be quite a bit cooler, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 60s. Our next chance of rain will arrive Tuesday overnight into Wednesday.

-McKenna